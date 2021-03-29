Ex-Dividend Reminder: Physicians Realty Trust, Raymond James Financial and Ventas

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/31/21, Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC), Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF), and Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Physicians Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 4/16/21, Raymond James Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 4/15/21, and Ventas Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 4/14/21. As a percentage of DOC's recent stock price of $18.03, this dividend works out to approximately 1.28%, so look for shares of Physicians Realty Trust to trade 1.28% lower — all else being equal — when DOC shares open for trading on 3/31/21. Similarly, investors should look for RJF to open 0.32% lower in price and for VTR to open 0.83% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DOC, RJF, and VTR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.10% for Physicians Realty Trust, 1.28% for Raymond James Financial Inc, and 3.31% for Ventas Inc.

In Monday trading, Physicians Realty Trust shares are currently down about 0.1%, Raymond James Financial Inc shares are down about 1.3%, and Ventas Inc shares are down about 0.9% on the day.

