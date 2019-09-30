Ex-Dividend Reminder: Physicians Realty Trust, Brandywine Realty Trust and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/2/19, Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC), Brandywine Realty Trust (Symbol: BDN), and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Physicians Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 10/18/19, Brandywine Realty Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 10/17/19, and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.335 on 10/10/19. As a percentage of DOC's recent stock price of $17.84, this dividend works out to approximately 1.29%, so look for shares of Physicians Realty Trust to trade 1.29% lower — all else being equal — when DOC shares open for trading on 10/2/19. Similarly, investors should look for BDN to open 1.25% lower in price and for HASI to open 1.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for DOC, BDN, and HASI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Physicians Realty Trust (Symbol: DOC):



Brandywine Realty Trust (Symbol: BDN):



Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.16% for Physicians Realty Trust, 4.99% for Brandywine Realty Trust, and 4.59% for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

In Monday trading, Physicians Realty Trust shares are currently up about 0.4%, Brandywine Realty Trust shares are up about 0.3%, and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

