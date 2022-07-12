Ex-Dividend Reminder: Phillips Edison, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and American Financial Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/14/22, Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO), BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (Symbol: BMEZ), and American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Phillips Edison & Co Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.09 on 8/1/22, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II will pay its monthly dividend of $0.145 on 7/29/22, and American Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 7/25/22. As a percentage of PECO's recent stock price of $34.30, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of Phillips Edison & Co Inc to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when PECO shares open for trading on 7/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for BMEZ to open 0.88% lower in price and for AFG to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PECO, BMEZ, and AFG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO):



BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (Symbol: BMEZ):



American Financial Group Inc (Symbol: AFG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.15% for Phillips Edison & Co Inc, 10.59% for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II, and 1.63% for American Financial Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Phillips Edison & Co Inc shares are currently off about 0.2%, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II shares are down about 0.3%, and American Financial Group Inc shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

