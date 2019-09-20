Ex-Dividend Reminder: Philip Morris International, Portland General Electric and Pembina Pipeline

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/24/19, Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM), Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR), and Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Philip Morris International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.17 on 10/11/19, Portland General Electric Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.385 on 10/15/19, and Pembina Pipeline Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.20 on 10/15/19. As a percentage of PM's recent stock price of $72.31, this dividend works out to approximately 1.62%, so look for shares of Philip Morris International Inc to trade 1.62% lower — all else being equal — when PM shares open for trading on 9/24/19. Similarly, investors should look for POR to open 0.68% lower in price and for PBA to open 0.54% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PM, POR, and PBA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM):



Portland General Electric Co. (Symbol: POR):



Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.47% for Philip Morris International Inc, 2.73% for Portland General Electric Co., and 6.43% for Pembina Pipeline Corp.

In Friday trading, Philip Morris International Inc shares are currently up about 0.8%, Portland General Electric Co. shares are up about 0.2%, and Pembina Pipeline Corp shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

