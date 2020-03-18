Ex-Dividend Reminder: Philip Morris International, Hill-Rom Holdings and Equity Residential

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/20/20, Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: HRC), and Equity Residential (Symbol: EQR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Philip Morris International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.17 on 4/9/20, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 3/31/20, and Equity Residential will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6025 on 4/13/20. As a percentage of PM's recent stock price of $70.39, this dividend works out to approximately 1.66%, so look for shares of Philip Morris International Inc to trade 1.66% lower — all else being equal — when PM shares open for trading on 3/20/20. Similarly, investors should look for HRC to open 0.26% lower in price and for EQR to open 0.98% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PM, HRC, and EQR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM):



Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (Symbol: HRC):



Equity Residential (Symbol: EQR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.65% for Philip Morris International Inc, 1.04% for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., and 3.93% for Equity Residential.

In Wednesday trading, Philip Morris International Inc shares are currently off about 4.9%, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. shares are down about 5.1%, and Equity Residential shares are down about 7.6% on the day.

