Ex-Dividend Reminder: Philip Morris International, Best Buy and Caleres

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/23/22, Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM), Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY), and Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Philip Morris International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.25 on 4/12/22, Best Buy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 4/14/22, and Caleres Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 4/8/22. As a percentage of PM's recent stock price of $94.81, this dividend works out to approximately 1.32%, so look for shares of Philip Morris International Inc to trade 1.32% lower — all else being equal — when PM shares open for trading on 3/23/22. Similarly, investors should look for BBY to open 0.86% lower in price and for CAL to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PM, BBY, and CAL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM):



Best Buy Inc (Symbol: BBY):



Caleres Inc (Symbol: CAL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.27% for Philip Morris International Inc, 3.45% for Best Buy Inc, and 1.35% for Caleres Inc.

In Monday trading, Philip Morris International Inc shares are currently up about 1%, Best Buy Inc shares are up about 0.2%, and Caleres Inc shares are up about 0.8% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.