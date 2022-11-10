Ex-Dividend Reminder: PG&E, Ford Motor and Church & Dwight

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/14/22, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCGU), Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), and Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PG&E Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.375 on 11/16/22, Ford Motor Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/1/22, and Church & Dwight Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2625 on 12/1/22. As a percentage of PCGU's recent stock price of $133.32, this dividend works out to approximately 1.03%, so look for shares of PG&E Corp to trade 1.03% lower — all else being equal — when PCGU shares open for trading on 11/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for F to open 1.09% lower in price and for CHD to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PCGU, F, and CHD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCGU):



Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F):



Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.13% for PG&E Corp, 4.37% for Ford Motor Co., and 1.42% for Church & Dwight Co Inc.

In Thursday trading, PG&E Corp shares are currently down about 1.1%, Ford Motor Co. shares are up about 3.1%, and Church & Dwight Co Inc shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

