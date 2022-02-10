Ex-Dividend Reminder: PG&E, Church & Dwight and Standard Motor Products

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/22, PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCGU), Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD), and Standard Motor Products, Inc. (Symbol: SMP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PG&E Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.375 on 2/16/22, Church & Dwight Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2625 on 3/1/22, and Standard Motor Products, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 3/1/22. As a percentage of PCGU's recent stock price of $115.56, this dividend works out to approximately 1.19%, so look for shares of PG&E Corp to trade 1.19% lower — all else being equal — when PCGU shares open for trading on 2/14/22. Similarly, investors should look for CHD to open 0.26% lower in price and for SMP to open 0.57% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PCGU, CHD, and SMP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCGU):



Church & Dwight Co Inc (Symbol: CHD):



Standard Motor Products, Inc. (Symbol: SMP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.76% for PG&E Corp, 1.05% for Church & Dwight Co Inc, and 2.29% for Standard Motor Products, Inc..

In Thursday trading, PG&E Corp shares are currently off about 1%, Church & Dwight Co Inc shares are off about 0.7%, and Standard Motor Products, Inc. shares are down about 1.6% on the day.

