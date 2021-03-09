Ex-Dividend Reminder: Perrigo, First Horizon and Northern Trust

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/11/21, Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO), First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN), and Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Perrigo Company plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 3/30/21, First Horizon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 4/1/21, and Northern Trust Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.70 on 4/1/21. As a percentage of PRGO's recent stock price of $41.90, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of Perrigo Company plc to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when PRGO shares open for trading on 3/11/21. Similarly, investors should look for FHN to open 0.92% lower in price and for NTRS to open 0.71% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 17+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for PRGO, FHN, and NTRS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO):



First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN):



Northern Trust Corp (Symbol: NTRS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.29% for Perrigo Company plc, 3.66% for First Horizon Corp, and 8.47% for Northern Trust Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Perrigo Company plc shares are currently up about 0.2%, First Horizon Corp shares are off about 4.4%, and Northern Trust Corp shares are down about 2.4% on the day.

