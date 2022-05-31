Ex-Dividend Reminder: Perrigo, Apple Hospitality REIT and Allstate

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/2/22, Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO), Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE), and Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Perrigo Company plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 6/21/22, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.05 on 6/15/22, and Allstate Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.85 on 7/1/22. As a percentage of PRGO's recent stock price of $40.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Perrigo Company plc to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when PRGO shares open for trading on 6/2/22. Similarly, investors should look for APLE to open 0.30% lower in price and for ALL to open 0.63% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PRGO, APLE, and ALL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO):



Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE):



Allstate Corp (Symbol: ALL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.58% for Perrigo Company plc, 3.59% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc, and 2.53% for Allstate Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Perrigo Company plc shares are currently down about 0.2%, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares are off about 1.2%, and Allstate Corp shares are down about 1.8% on the day.

