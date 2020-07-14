Ex-Dividend Reminder: PerkinElmer, Zoetis and GEO Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/16/20, PerkinElmer, Inc. (Symbol: PKI), Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS), and GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PerkinElmer, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 8/7/20, Zoetis Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 9/1/20, and GEO Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 7/24/20. As a percentage of PKI's recent stock price of $104.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.07%, so look for shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. to trade 0.07% lower — all else being equal — when PKI shares open for trading on 7/16/20. Similarly, investors should look for ZTS to open 0.14% lower in price and for GEO to open 4.06% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PKI, ZTS, and GEO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PerkinElmer, Inc. (Symbol: PKI):



Zoetis Inc (Symbol: ZTS):



GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.27% for PerkinElmer, Inc., 0.58% for Zoetis Inc, and 16.23% for GEO Group Inc .

In Tuesday trading, PerkinElmer, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.1%, Zoetis Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and GEO Group Inc shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

