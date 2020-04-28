Ex-Dividend Reminder: People's United Financial, Pinnacle Financial Partners and Bank of Montreal

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/30/20, People's United Financial Inc (Symbol: PBCT), Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP), and Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. People's United Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 5/15/20, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 5/29/20, and Bank of Montreal (Quebec) will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.06 on 5/26/20. As a percentage of PBCT's recent stock price of $12.69, this dividend works out to approximately 1.42%, so look for shares of People's United Financial Inc to trade 1.42% lower — all else being equal — when PBCT shares open for trading on 4/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for PNFP to open 0.41% lower in price and for BMO to open 2.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PBCT, PNFP, and BMO, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

People's United Financial Inc (Symbol: PBCT):



Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc (Symbol: PNFP):



Bank of Montreal (Quebec) (Symbol: BMO):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.67% for People's United Financial Inc, 1.63% for Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, and 8.31% for Bank of Montreal (Quebec).

In Tuesday trading, People's United Financial Inc shares are currently up about 3.5%, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc shares are up about 2.4%, and Bank of Montreal (Quebec) shares are up about 2.6% on the day.

