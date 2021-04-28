Ex-Dividend Reminder: People's United Financial, Blackstone Group and Aon

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/30/21, People's United Financial Inc (Symbol: PBCT), Blackstone Group Inc (Symbol: BX), and Aon plc (Symbol: AON) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. People's United Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1825 on 5/15/21, Blackstone Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.82 on 5/10/21, and Aon plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.51 on 5/14/21. As a percentage of PBCT's recent stock price of $18.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.99%, so look for shares of People's United Financial Inc to trade 0.99% lower — all else being equal — when PBCT shares open for trading on 4/30/21. Similarly, investors should look for BX to open 0.93% lower in price and for AON to open 0.22% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PBCT, BX, and AON, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

People's United Financial Inc (Symbol: PBCT):



Blackstone Group Inc (Symbol: BX):



Aon plc (Symbol: AON):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.96% for People's United Financial Inc, 3.70% for Blackstone Group Inc , and 0.88% for Aon plc .

In Wednesday trading, People's United Financial Inc shares are currently up about 1%, Blackstone Group Inc shares are trading flat, and Aon plc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

