Ex-Dividend Reminder: Peoples Bancorp, Equitable Holdings and Moelis

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/5/22, Peoples Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PEBO), Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH), and Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Peoples Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 8/22/22, Equitable Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 8/15/22, and Moelis & Company Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 8/23/22. As a percentage of PEBO's recent stock price of $30.27, this dividend works out to approximately 1.26%, so look for shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc to trade 1.26% lower — all else being equal — when PEBO shares open for trading on 8/5/22. Similarly, investors should look for EQH to open 0.72% lower in price and for MC to open 1.32% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PEBO, EQH, and MC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Peoples Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PEBO):



Equitable Holdings Inc (Symbol: EQH):



Moelis & Company Class A (Symbol: MC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.02% for Peoples Bancorp Inc, 2.88% for Equitable Holdings Inc, and 5.28% for Moelis & Company Class A.

In Wednesday trading, Peoples Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 0.5%, Equitable Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Moelis & Company Class A shares are up about 0.9% on the day.

