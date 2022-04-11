Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust, Mid-America Apartment Communities and Activision Blizzard

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/13/22, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT), Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA), and Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 4/28/22, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.0875 on 4/29/22, and Activision Blizzard, Inc. will pay its annual dividend of $0.47 on 5/6/22. As a percentage of PMT's recent stock price of $16.33, this dividend works out to approximately 2.88%, so look for shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust to trade 2.88% lower — all else being equal — when PMT shares open for trading on 4/13/22. Similarly, investors should look for MAA to open 0.51% lower in price and for ATVI to open 0.59% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PMT, MAA, and ATVI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT):



Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (Symbol: MAA):



Activision Blizzard, Inc. (Symbol: ATVI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 11.51% for Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust, 2.03% for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, and 0.59% for Activision Blizzard, Inc..

In Monday trading, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are currently up about 0.9%, Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and Activision Blizzard, Inc. shares are trading flat on the day.

