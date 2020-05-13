Ex-Dividend Reminder: PennyMac Financial Services, Selective Insurance Group and Ameriprise Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/15/20, PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI), Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI), and Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PennyMac Financial Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 5/28/20, Selective Insurance Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 6/1/20, and Ameriprise Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.04 on 5/29/20. As a percentage of PFSI's recent stock price of $28.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.43%, so look for shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc to trade 0.43% lower — all else being equal — when PFSI shares open for trading on 5/15/20. Similarly, investors should look for SIGI to open 0.51% lower in price and for AMP to open 0.87% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 15+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for PFSI, SIGI, and AMP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI):



Selective Insurance Group Inc (Symbol: SIGI):



Ameriprise Financial Inc (Symbol: AMP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.70% for PennyMac Financial Services Inc , 2.06% for Selective Insurance Group Inc, and 3.50% for Ameriprise Financial Inc.

In Wednesday trading, PennyMac Financial Services Inc shares are currently off about 1.2%, Selective Insurance Group Inc shares are off about 1.2%, and Ameriprise Financial Inc shares are down about 1.8% on the day.

