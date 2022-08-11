Ex-Dividend Reminder: PennyMac Financial Services, International Game Technology and MSA Safety

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/15/22, PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI), International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT), and MSA Safety Inc (Symbol: MSA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PennyMac Financial Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 8/26/22, International Game Technology PLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 8/30/22, and MSA Safety Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 9/10/22. As a percentage of PFSI's recent stock price of $58.89, this dividend works out to approximately 0.34%, so look for shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc to trade 0.34% lower — all else being equal — when PFSI shares open for trading on 8/15/22. Similarly, investors should look for IGT to open 0.91% lower in price and for MSA to open 0.36% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PFSI, IGT, and MSA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (Symbol: PFSI):



International Game Technology PLC (Symbol: IGT):



MSA Safety Inc (Symbol: MSA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.36% for PennyMac Financial Services Inc, 3.63% for International Game Technology PLC, and 1.44% for MSA Safety Inc.

In Thursday trading, PennyMac Financial Services Inc shares are currently up about 1%, International Game Technology PLC shares are up about 1.9%, and MSA Safety Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.