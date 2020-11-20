Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pembina Pipeline, UBS Group and CDW

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/24/20, Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA), UBS Group AG (Symbol: UBS), and CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pembina Pipeline Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.21 on 12/15/20, UBS Group AG will pay its annual dividend of $0.1825 on 11/27/20, and CDW Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 12/10/20. As a percentage of PBA's recent stock price of $24.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when PBA shares open for trading on 11/24/20. Similarly, investors should look for UBS to open 1.27% lower in price and for CDW to open 0.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PBA, UBS, and CDW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA):

PBA+Dividend+History+Chart

UBS Group AG (Symbol: UBS):

UBS+Dividend+History+Chart

CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW):

CDW+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.46% for Pembina Pipeline Corp, 1.27% for UBS Group AG, and 1.21% for CDW Corp.

In Friday trading, Pembina Pipeline Corp shares are currently trading flat, UBS Group AG shares are down about 0.6%, and CDW Corp shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

