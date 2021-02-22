Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pembina Pipeline, Applied Materials and CDW

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/24/21, Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA), Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT), and CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pembina Pipeline Corp will pay its monthly dividend of $0.21 on 3/15/21, Applied Materials, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 3/18/21, and CDW Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/10/21. As a percentage of PBA's recent stock price of $27.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.76%, so look for shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp to trade 0.76% lower — all else being equal — when PBA shares open for trading on 2/24/21. Similarly, investors should look for AMAT to open 0.19% lower in price and for CDW to open 0.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PBA, AMAT, and CDW, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pembina Pipeline Corp (Symbol: PBA):



Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT):



CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 9.15% for Pembina Pipeline Corp, 0.74% for Applied Materials, Inc., and 1.00% for CDW Corp.

In Monday trading, Pembina Pipeline Corp shares are currently up about 1.1%, Applied Materials, Inc. shares are off about 0.9%, and CDW Corp shares are down about 1% on the day.

