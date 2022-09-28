Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pegasystems, Werner Enterprises and Quanta Services

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/22, Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA), Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN), and Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pegasystems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 10/17/22, Werner Enterprises, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.13 on 10/18/22, and Quanta Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 10/14/22. As a percentage of PEGA's recent stock price of $32.17, this dividend works out to approximately 0.09%, so look for shares of Pegasystems Inc to trade 0.09% lower — all else being equal — when PEGA shares open for trading on 9/30/22. Similarly, investors should look for WERN to open 0.33% lower in price and for PWR to open 0.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PEGA, WERN, and PWR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA):



Werner Enterprises, Inc. (Symbol: WERN):



Quanta Services, Inc. (Symbol: PWR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.37% for Pegasystems Inc, 1.34% for Werner Enterprises, Inc., and 0.22% for Quanta Services, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, Pegasystems Inc shares are currently trading flat, Werner Enterprises, Inc. shares are up about 0.6%, and Quanta Services, Inc. shares are up about 1.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.