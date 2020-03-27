Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pegasystems, Republic Services and Lennox International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/31/20, Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA), Republic Services Inc (Symbol: RSG), and Lennox International Inc (Symbol: LII) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pegasystems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.03 on 4/15/20, Republic Services Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.405 on 4/15/20, and Lennox International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.77 on 4/15/20. As a percentage of PEGA's recent stock price of $73.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.04%, so look for shares of Pegasystems Inc to trade 0.04% lower — all else being equal — when PEGA shares open for trading on 3/31/20. Similarly, investors should look for RSG to open 0.53% lower in price and for LII to open 0.40% lower, all else being equal.

When an S&P 1500 component reaches 20 years of dividend increases, it becomes a contender to join the elite "Dividend Aristocrats" index. Republic Services Inc (Symbol: RSG) is a "future dividend aristocrats contender," with 16+ years of increases.

Below are dividend history charts for PEGA, RSG, and LII, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pegasystems Inc (Symbol: PEGA):



Republic Services Inc (Symbol: RSG):



Lennox International Inc (Symbol: LII):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.16% for Pegasystems Inc, 2.13% for Republic Services Inc, and 1.60% for Lennox International Inc.

In Friday trading, Pegasystems Inc shares are currently off about 1.9%, Republic Services Inc shares are off about 1.8%, and Lennox International Inc shares are down about 2.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.