Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, Douglas Emmett and Owl Rock Capital

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/19, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Symbol: PEB), Douglas Emmett Inc (Symbol: DEI), and Owl Rock Capital Corporation (Symbol: ORCC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 1/15/20, Douglas Emmett Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 1/15/20, and Owl Rock Capital Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 1/31/20. As a percentage of PEB's recent stock price of $27.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.39%, so look for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to trade 1.39% lower — all else being equal — when PEB shares open for trading on 12/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for DEI to open 0.65% lower in price and for ORCC to open 1.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PEB, DEI, and ORCC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Symbol: PEB):



Douglas Emmett Inc (Symbol: DEI):



Owl Rock Capital Corporation (Symbol: ORCC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.55% for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, 2.59% for Douglas Emmett Inc, and 6.78% for Owl Rock Capital Corporation.

In Thursday trading, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are currently up about 1%, Douglas Emmett Inc shares are trading flat, and Owl Rock Capital Corporation shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.