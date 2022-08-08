Ex-Dividend Reminder: Paychex, Scorpio Tankers and Standex International Corp.

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/10/22, Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX), Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG), and Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Paychex Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.79 on 8/25/22, Scorpio Tankers Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 9/15/22, and Standex International Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 8/25/22. As a percentage of PAYX's recent stock price of $130.66, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of Paychex Inc to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when PAYX shares open for trading on 8/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for STNG to open 0.26% lower in price and for SXI to open 0.27% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PAYX, STNG, and SXI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX):



Scorpio Tankers Inc (Symbol: STNG):



Standex International Corp. (Symbol: SXI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.42% for Paychex Inc, 1.03% for Scorpio Tankers Inc, and 1.08% for Standex International Corp..

In Monday trading, Paychex Inc shares are currently up about 0.9%, Scorpio Tankers Inc shares are off about 0.6%, and Standex International Corp. shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

