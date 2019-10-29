Ex-Dividend Reminder: Paychex, Norfolk Southern and Franklin Electric

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/31/19, Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX), Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC), and Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (Symbol: FELE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Paychex Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.62 on 11/21/19, Norfolk Southern Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.94 on 12/10/19, and Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.145 on 11/15/19. As a percentage of PAYX's recent stock price of $84.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Paychex Inc to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when PAYX shares open for trading on 10/31/19. Similarly, investors should look for NSC to open 0.50% lower in price and for FELE to open 0.28% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PAYX, NSC, and FELE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Paychex Inc (Symbol: PAYX):



Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC):



Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (Symbol: FELE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.94% for Paychex Inc, 2.01% for Norfolk Southern Corp, and 1.10% for Franklin Electric Co., Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Paychex Inc shares are currently trading flat, Norfolk Southern Corp shares are down about 0.5%, and Franklin Electric Co., Inc. shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.