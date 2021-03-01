Ex-Dividend Reminder: Patterson-UTI Energy, Viper Energy Partners and Diamondback Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/21, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN), Viper Energy Partners LP (Symbol: VNOM), and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 3/18/21, Viper Energy Partners LP will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 3/11/21, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/11/21. As a percentage of PTEN's recent stock price of $7.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%, so look for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. to trade 0.26% lower — all else being equal — when PTEN shares open for trading on 3/3/21. Similarly, investors should look for VNOM to open 0.87% lower in price and for FANG to open 0.56% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PTEN, VNOM, and FANG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN):



Viper Energy Partners LP (Symbol: VNOM):



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.04% for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., 3.50% for Viper Energy Partners LP, and 2.24% for Diamondback Energy, Inc..

In Monday trading, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares are currently up about 4.3%, Viper Energy Partners LP shares are up about 2.2%, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares are up about 3.1% on the day.

