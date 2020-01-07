Ex-Dividend Reminder: Patterson Companies, UDR and Toronto Dominion Bank

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 1/9/20, Patterson Companies Inc (Symbol: PDCO), UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR), and Toronto Dominion Bank (Symbol: TD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Patterson Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 1/24/20, UDR Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3425 on 1/31/20, and Toronto Dominion Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.74 on 1/31/20. As a percentage of PDCO's recent stock price of $21.29, this dividend works out to approximately 1.22%, so look for shares of Patterson Companies Inc to trade 1.22% lower — all else being equal — when PDCO shares open for trading on 1/9/20. Similarly, investors should look for UDR to open 0.74% lower in price and for TD to open 1.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PDCO, UDR, and TD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Patterson Companies Inc (Symbol: PDCO):



UDR Inc (Symbol: UDR):



Toronto Dominion Bank (Symbol: TD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.88% for Patterson Companies Inc, 2.97% for UDR Inc, and 5.24% for Toronto Dominion Bank.

In Tuesday trading, Patterson Companies Inc shares are currently up about 2.7%, UDR Inc shares are off about 0.4%, and Toronto Dominion Bank shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

