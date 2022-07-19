Ex-Dividend Reminder: Patterson Companies, CVS Health and PerkinElmer

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/21/22, Patterson Companies Inc (Symbol: PDCO), CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS), and PerkinElmer, Inc. (Symbol: PKI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Patterson Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 8/5/22, CVS Health Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 8/1/22, and PerkinElmer, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 8/12/22. As a percentage of PDCO's recent stock price of $30.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Patterson Companies Inc to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when PDCO shares open for trading on 7/21/22. Similarly, investors should look for CVS to open 0.58% lower in price and for PKI to open 0.05% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PDCO, CVS, and PKI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Patterson Companies Inc (Symbol: PDCO):



CVS Health Corporation (Symbol: CVS):



PerkinElmer, Inc. (Symbol: PKI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.42% for Patterson Companies Inc, 2.30% for CVS Health Corporation, and 0.21% for PerkinElmer, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Patterson Companies Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, CVS Health Corporation shares are up about 1.4%, and PerkinElmer, Inc. shares are up about 1.3% on the day.

