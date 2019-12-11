Ex-Dividend Reminder: Patrick Industries, Eastman Chemical and Hess

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/13/19, Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK), Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN), and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Patrick Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/30/19, Eastman Chemical Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.66 on 1/3/20, and Hess Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 12/31/19. As a percentage of PATK's recent stock price of $52.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.48%, so look for shares of Patrick Industries Inc to trade 0.48% lower — all else being equal — when PATK shares open for trading on 12/13/19. Similarly, investors should look for EMN to open 0.86% lower in price and for HES to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PATK, EMN, and HES, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK):



Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN):



Hess Corp (Symbol: HES):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.91% for Patrick Industries Inc, 3.45% for Eastman Chemical Co, and 1.62% for Hess Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Patrick Industries Inc shares are currently up about 0.1%, Eastman Chemical Co shares are up about 0.4%, and Hess Corp shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

