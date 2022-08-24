Markets
PATK

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Patrick Industries, ARKO Corp and Yum! Brands

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/26/22, Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK), ARKO Corp (Symbol: ARKO), and Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Patrick Industries Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 9/12/22, ARKO Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.02 on 9/12/22, and Yum! Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 9/9/22. As a percentage of PATK's recent stock price of $58.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.56%, so look for shares of Patrick Industries Inc to trade 0.56% lower — all else being equal — when PATK shares open for trading on 8/26/22. Similarly, investors should look for ARKO to open 0.20% lower in price and for YUM to open 0.50% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PATK, ARKO, and YUM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Patrick Industries Inc (Symbol: PATK):

PATK+Dividend+History+Chart

ARKO Corp (Symbol: ARKO):

ARKO+Dividend+History+Chart

Yum! Brands Inc (Symbol: YUM):

YUM+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.24% for Patrick Industries Inc, 0.80% for ARKO Corp, and 1.99% for Yum! Brands Inc.

Free Report: Top 7%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Wednesday trading, Patrick Industries Inc shares are currently down about 0.3%, ARKO Corp shares are up about 0.2%, and Yum! Brands Inc shares are down about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PATKARKOYUM

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular