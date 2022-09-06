Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pathward Financial, Simon Property Group and Uniti Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/7/22, Pathward Financial Inc (Symbol: CASH), Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG), and Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pathward Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 10/3/22, Simon Property Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.75 on 9/30/22, and Uniti Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/23/22. As a percentage of CASH's recent stock price of $32.69, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%, so look for shares of Pathward Financial Inc to trade 0.15% lower — all else being equal — when CASH shares open for trading on 9/7/22. Similarly, investors should look for SPG to open 1.73% lower in price and for UNIT to open 1.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for CASH, SPG, and UNIT, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pathward Financial Inc (Symbol: CASH):



Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG):



Uniti Group Inc (Symbol: UNIT):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.61% for Pathward Financial Inc, 6.91% for Simon Property Group, Inc., and 6.45% for Uniti Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Pathward Financial Inc shares are currently trading flat, Simon Property Group, Inc. shares are up about 0.8%, and Uniti Group Inc shares are up about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.