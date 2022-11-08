Ex-Dividend Reminder: Parker Hannifin, United Parcel Service and Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/10/22, Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH), United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), and Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC (Symbol: FTAI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Parker Hannifin Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.33 on 12/2/22, United Parcel Service Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.52 on 12/1/22, and Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 11/28/22. As a percentage of PH's recent stock price of $302.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%, so look for shares of Parker Hannifin Corp to trade 0.44% lower — all else being equal — when PH shares open for trading on 11/10/22. Similarly, investors should look for UPS to open 0.89% lower in price and for FTAI to open 1.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PH, UPS, and FTAI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Parker Hannifin Corp (Symbol: PH):



United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS):



Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC (Symbol: FTAI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.76% for Parker Hannifin Corp, 3.56% for United Parcel Service Inc, and 6.94% for Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC.

In Tuesday trading, Parker Hannifin Corp shares are currently up about 0.6%, United Parcel Service Inc shares are up about 1.1%, and Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

