Ex-Dividend Reminder: Park National, Cognizant Technology Solutions and Microchip Technology

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/18/22, Park National Corp (Symbol: PRK), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH), and Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Park National Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.04 on 9/9/22, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.27 on 8/30/22, and Microchip Technology Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.301 on 9/2/22. As a percentage of PRK's recent stock price of $138.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of Park National Corp to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when PRK shares open for trading on 8/18/22. Similarly, investors should look for CTSH to open 0.39% lower in price and for MCHP to open 0.41% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PRK, CTSH, and MCHP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Park National Corp (Symbol: PRK):



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (Symbol: CTSH):



Microchip Technology Inc (Symbol: MCHP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.00% for Park National Corp, 1.55% for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., and 1.62% for Microchip Technology Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Park National Corp shares are currently down about 0.7%, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. shares are off about 0.1%, and Microchip Technology Inc shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

