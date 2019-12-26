Ex-Dividend Reminder: Paramount Group, W.P. Carey and Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/19, Paramount Group Inc (Symbol: PGRE), W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC), and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Paramount Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 1/15/20, W.P. Carey Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.038 on 1/15/20, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.03 on 1/15/20. As a percentage of PGRE's recent stock price of $13.91, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Paramount Group Inc to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when PGRE shares open for trading on 12/30/19. Similarly, investors should look for WPC to open 1.32% lower in price and for ARE to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PGRE, WPC, and ARE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Paramount Group Inc (Symbol: PGRE):



W.P. Carey Inc (Symbol: WPC):



Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (Symbol: ARE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.88% for Paramount Group Inc, 5.27% for W.P. Carey Inc, and 2.57% for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.

In Thursday trading, Paramount Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, W.P. Carey Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.