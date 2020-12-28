Ex-Dividend Reminder: Paramount Group, Franklin Resources and Humana

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/20, Paramount Group Inc (Symbol: PGRE), Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN), and Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Paramount Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.07 on 1/15/21, Franklin Resources Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 1/15/21, and Humana Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.625 on 1/29/21. As a percentage of PGRE's recent stock price of $8.97, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of Paramount Group Inc to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when PGRE shares open for trading on 12/30/20. Similarly, investors should look for BEN to open 1.12% lower in price and for HUM to open 0.15% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PGRE, BEN, and HUM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Paramount Group Inc (Symbol: PGRE):



Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN):



Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.12% for Paramount Group Inc, 4.47% for Franklin Resources Inc, and 0.62% for Humana Inc..

In Monday trading, Paramount Group Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Franklin Resources Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Humana Inc. shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

