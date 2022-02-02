Ex-Dividend Reminder: Papa John's International, Carriage Services and FirstEnergy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/4/22, Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), Carriage Services, Inc. (Symbol: CSV), and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Papa John's International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 2/18/22, Carriage Services, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1125 on 3/1/22, and FirstEnergy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 3/1/22. As a percentage of PZZA's recent stock price of $125.55, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%, so look for shares of Papa John's International, Inc. to trade 0.28% lower — all else being equal — when PZZA shares open for trading on 2/4/22. Similarly, investors should look for CSV to open 0.23% lower in price and for FE to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PZZA, CSV, and FE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA):



Carriage Services, Inc. (Symbol: CSV):



FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.12% for Papa John's International, Inc., 0.91% for Carriage Services, Inc., and 3.74% for FirstEnergy Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Papa John's International, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.1%, Carriage Services, Inc. shares are down about 0.5%, and FirstEnergy Corp shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.