Ex-Dividend Reminder: Papa John's International, American Water Works and Tompkins Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/10/21, Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK), and Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Papa John's International, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.225 on 5/21/21, American Water Works Co, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6025 on 6/1/21, and Tompkins Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 5/17/21. As a percentage of PZZA's recent stock price of $98.77, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%, so look for shares of Papa John's International, Inc. to trade 0.23% lower — all else being equal — when PZZA shares open for trading on 5/10/21. Similarly, investors should look for AWK to open 0.39% lower in price and for TMP to open 0.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PZZA, AWK, and TMP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA):



American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK):



Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.91% for Papa John's International, Inc., 1.57% for American Water Works Co, Inc., and 2.71% for Tompkins Financial Corp.

In Thursday trading, Papa John's International, Inc. shares are currently up about 5.1%, American Water Works Co, Inc. shares are up about 0.1%, and Tompkins Financial Corp shares are down about 0.4% on the day.

