Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pan American Silver, Delek US Holdings and Chevron

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/15/19, Pan American Silver Corp (Symbol: PAAS), Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK), and Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pan American Silver Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.035 on 11/29/19, Delek US Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/2/19, and Chevron Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.19 on 12/10/19. As a percentage of PAAS's recent stock price of $18.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.19%, so look for shares of Pan American Silver Corp to trade 0.19% lower — all else being equal — when PAAS shares open for trading on 11/15/19. Similarly, investors should look for DK to open 0.79% lower in price and for CVX to open 0.99% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PAAS, DK, and CVX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pan American Silver Corp (Symbol: PAAS):



Delek US Holdings Inc (Symbol: DK):



Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.78% for Pan American Silver Corp, 3.16% for Delek US Holdings Inc , and 3.95% for Chevron Corporation.

In Wednesday trading, Pan American Silver Corp shares are currently up about 1.1%, Delek US Holdings Inc shares are off about 1.4%, and Chevron Corporation shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.