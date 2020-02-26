Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pan American Silver, Advanced Drainage Systems and Compass Minerals International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/20, Pan American Silver Corp (Symbol: PAAS), Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS), and Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pan American Silver Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 3/12/20, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 3/16/20, and Compass Minerals International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.72 on 3/16/20. As a percentage of PAAS's recent stock price of $24.20, this dividend works out to approximately 0.21%, so look for shares of Pan American Silver Corp to trade 0.21% lower — all else being equal — when PAAS shares open for trading on 2/28/20. Similarly, investors should look for WMS to open 0.20% lower in price and for CMP to open 1.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PAAS, WMS, and CMP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pan American Silver Corp (Symbol: PAAS):



Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (Symbol: WMS):



Compass Minerals International Inc (Symbol: CMP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.83% for Pan American Silver Corp, 0.78% for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc, and 4.80% for Compass Minerals International Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Pan American Silver Corp shares are currently down about 0.5%, Advanced Drainage Systems Inc shares are up about 0.6%, and Compass Minerals International Inc shares are up about 0.3% on the day.

