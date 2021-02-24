Ex-Dividend Reminder: PacWest Bancorp, Juniper Networks and CoreLogic

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/26/21, PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW), Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR), and CoreLogic Inc. (Symbol: CLGX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PacWest Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/10/21, Juniper Networks Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 3/22/21, and CoreLogic Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 3/15/21. As a percentage of PACW's recent stock price of $38.83, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of PacWest Bancorp to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when PACW shares open for trading on 2/26/21. Similarly, investors should look for JNPR to open 0.85% lower in price and for CLGX to open 0.39% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PACW, JNPR, and CLGX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW):



Juniper Networks Inc (Symbol: JNPR):



CoreLogic Inc. (Symbol: CLGX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.58% for PacWest Bancorp, 3.39% for Juniper Networks Inc, and 1.56% for CoreLogic Inc..

In Wednesday trading, PacWest Bancorp shares are currently up about 1.5%, Juniper Networks Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and CoreLogic Inc. shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

