Ex-Dividend Reminder: PacWest Bancorp, Atlantic Union Bankshares and AFLAC

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/19/20, PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW), Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB), and AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PacWest Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 5/29/20, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 6/3/20, and AFLAC Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.28 on 6/1/20. As a percentage of PACW's recent stock price of $15.56, this dividend works out to approximately 1.61%, so look for shares of PacWest Bancorp to trade 1.61% lower — all else being equal — when PACW shares open for trading on 5/19/20. Similarly, investors should look for AUB to open 1.28% lower in price and for AFL to open 0.88% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PACW, AUB, and AFL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PacWest Bancorp (Symbol: PACW):



Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (Symbol: AUB):



AFLAC Inc (Symbol: AFL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.43% for PacWest Bancorp, 5.11% for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, and 3.50% for AFLAC Inc.

In Friday trading, PacWest Bancorp shares are currently off about 2.5%, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp shares are up about 0.1%, and AFLAC Inc shares are down about 2.4% on the day.

