Ex-Dividend Reminder: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Washington Federal and Intel

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 5/6/21, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PPBI), Washington Federal Inc (Symbol: WAFD), and Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.33 on 5/14/21, Washington Federal Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.23 on 5/21/21, and Intel Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.3475 on 6/1/21. As a percentage of PPBI's recent stock price of $44.92, this dividend works out to approximately 0.73%, so look for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc to trade 0.73% lower — all else being equal — when PPBI shares open for trading on 5/6/21. Similarly, investors should look for WAFD to open 0.70% lower in price and for INTC to open 0.61% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PPBI, WAFD, and INTC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc (Symbol: PPBI):



Washington Federal Inc (Symbol: WAFD):



Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.94% for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc, 2.79% for Washington Federal Inc, and 2.44% for Intel Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Washington Federal Inc shares are off about 0.2%, and Intel Corp shares are off about 0.7% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.