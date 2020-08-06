Ex-Dividend Reminder: PACCAR, HanesBrands and Constellation Brands

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/10/20, PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR), HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI), and Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PACCAR Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.32 on 9/1/20, HanesBrands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/1/20, and Constellation Brands Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 8/25/20. As a percentage of PCAR's recent stock price of $87.06, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of PACCAR Inc. to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when PCAR shares open for trading on 8/10/20. Similarly, investors should look for HBI to open 1.02% lower in price and for STZ to open 0.44% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PCAR, HBI, and STZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR):



HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI):



Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.47% for PACCAR Inc., 4.07% for HanesBrands Inc, and 1.75% for Constellation Brands Inc.

In Thursday trading, PACCAR Inc. shares are currently up about 0.2%, HanesBrands Inc shares are off about 0.1%, and Constellation Brands Inc shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

