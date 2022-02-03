Ex-Dividend Reminder: PACCAR, Archer Daniels Midland and American Water Works

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/7/22, PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR), Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM), and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. PACCAR Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 3/1/22, Archer Daniels Midland Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/1/22, and American Water Works Co, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.6025 on 3/1/22. As a percentage of PCAR's recent stock price of $95.93, this dividend works out to approximately 0.35%, so look for shares of PACCAR Inc. to trade 0.35% lower — all else being equal — when PCAR shares open for trading on 2/7/22. Similarly, investors should look for ADM to open 0.53% lower in price and for AWK to open 0.38% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for PCAR, ADM, and AWK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

PACCAR Inc. (Symbol: PCAR):



Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM):



American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.42% for PACCAR Inc., 2.12% for Archer Daniels Midland Co., and 1.52% for American Water Works Co, Inc..

In Thursday trading, PACCAR Inc. shares are currently down about 0.2%, Archer Daniels Midland Co. shares are down about 1.7%, and American Water Works Co, Inc. shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

