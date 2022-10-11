Ex-Dividend Reminder: Oxford Industries, Foot Locker and Buckle

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/13/22, Oxford Industries, Inc. (Symbol: OXM), Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL), and Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Oxford Industries, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 10/28/22, Foot Locker, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 10/28/22, and Buckle, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 10/28/22. As a percentage of OXM's recent stock price of $88.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when OXM shares open for trading on 10/13/22. Similarly, investors should look for FL to open 1.23% lower in price and for BKE to open 1.04% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OXM, FL, and BKE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Oxford Industries, Inc. (Symbol: OXM):



Foot Locker, Inc. (Symbol: FL):



Buckle, Inc. (Symbol: BKE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.48% for Oxford Industries, Inc., 4.94% for Foot Locker, Inc., and 4.17% for Buckle, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Oxford Industries, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.3%, Foot Locker, Inc. shares are up about 0.6%, and Buckle, Inc. shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

