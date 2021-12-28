Ex-Dividend Reminder: Owl Rock Capital, Broadmark Realty Capital and MGM Growth Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/30/21, Owl Rock Capital Corp (Symbol: ORCC), Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: BRMK), and MGM Growth Properties LLC (Symbol: MGP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Owl Rock Capital Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 1/31/22, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.07 on 1/14/22, and MGM Growth Properties LLC will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.525 on 1/14/22. As a percentage of ORCC's recent stock price of $14.46, this dividend works out to approximately 2.14%, so look for shares of Owl Rock Capital Corp to trade 2.14% lower — all else being equal — when ORCC shares open for trading on 12/30/21. Similarly, investors should look for BRMK to open 0.72% lower in price and for MGP to open 1.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for ORCC, BRMK, and MGP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Owl Rock Capital Corp (Symbol: ORCC):



Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (Symbol: BRMK):



MGM Growth Properties LLC (Symbol: MGP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 8.57% for Owl Rock Capital Corp, 8.62% for Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, and 5.25% for MGM Growth Properties LLC.

In Tuesday trading, Owl Rock Capital Corp shares are currently trading flat, Broadmark Realty Capital Inc shares are up about 0.4%, and MGM Growth Properties LLC shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

