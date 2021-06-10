Ex-Dividend Reminder: Owens & Minor, Merck and Gilead Sciences

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/21, Owens & Minor, Inc. (Symbol: OMI), Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK), and Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Owens & Minor, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0025 on 6/30/21, Merck & Co Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.65 on 7/7/21, and Gilead Sciences Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.71 on 6/29/21. As a percentage of OMI's recent stock price of $46.12, this dividend works out to approximately 0.01%, so look for shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. to trade 0.01% lower — all else being equal — when OMI shares open for trading on 6/14/21. Similarly, investors should look for MRK to open 0.86% lower in price and for GILD to open 1.03% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OMI, MRK, and GILD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (Symbol: OMI):



Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK):



Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.02% for Owens & Minor, Inc., 3.46% for Merck & Co Inc, and 4.13% for Gilead Sciences Inc.

In Thursday trading, Owens & Minor, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.5%, Merck & Co Inc shares are up about 1.6%, and Gilead Sciences Inc shares are up about 0.1% on the day.

