Ex-Dividend Reminder: Owens Corning, Stepan and Diamondback Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/3/22, Owens Corning (Symbol: OC), Stepan Co. (Symbol: SCL), and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Owens Corning will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 4/7/22, Stepan Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.335 on 3/15/22, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 3/11/22. As a percentage of OC's recent stock price of $93.46, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Owens Corning to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when OC shares open for trading on 3/3/22. Similarly, investors should look for SCL to open 0.32% lower in price and for FANG to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OC, SCL, and FANG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Owens Corning (Symbol: OC):



Stepan Co. (Symbol: SCL):



Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.50% for Owens Corning, 1.29% for Stepan Co., and 1.73% for Diamondback Energy, Inc..

In Tuesday trading, Owens Corning shares are currently up about 0.3%, Stepan Co. shares are up about 0.4%, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

