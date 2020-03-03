Ex-Dividend Reminder: Owens Corning, Sealed Air and BHP Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/5/20, Owens Corning (Symbol: OC), Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE), and BHP Group plc (Symbol: BBL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Owens Corning will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 4/3/20, Sealed Air Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 3/20/20, and BHP Group plc will pay its semi-annual dividend of $1.30 on 3/24/20. As a percentage of OC's recent stock price of $58.28, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%, so look for shares of Owens Corning to trade 0.41% lower — all else being equal — when OC shares open for trading on 3/5/20. Similarly, investors should look for SEE to open 0.51% lower in price and for BBL to open 3.45% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OC, SEE, and BBL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Owens Corning (Symbol: OC):



Sealed Air Corp (Symbol: SEE):



BHP Group plc (Symbol: BBL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.65% for Owens Corning, 2.05% for Sealed Air Corp, and 6.90% for BHP Group plc.

In Tuesday trading, Owens Corning shares are currently down about 0.2%, Sealed Air Corp shares are down about 0.6%, and BHP Group plc shares are up about 0.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.