Ex-Dividend Reminder: OUTFRONT Media, Bank of America and Principal Financial Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/2/22, OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT), Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC), and Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. OUTFRONT Media Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 6/30/22, Bank of America Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 6/24/22, and Principal Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.64 on 6/24/22. As a percentage of OUT's recent stock price of $20.73, this dividend works out to approximately 1.45%, so look for shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc to trade 1.45% lower — all else being equal — when OUT shares open for trading on 6/2/22. Similarly, investors should look for BAC to open 0.57% lower in price and for PFG to open 0.89% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OUT, BAC, and PFG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT):



Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC):



Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.79% for OUTFRONT Media Inc, 2.29% for Bank of America Corp, and 3.55% for Principal Financial Group Inc.

In Tuesday trading, OUTFRONT Media Inc shares are currently off about 1.2%, Bank of America Corp shares are down about 1%, and Principal Financial Group Inc shares are off about 1.2% on the day.

