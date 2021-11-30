Ex-Dividend Reminder: OUTFRONT Media, American National Group and Arthur J. Gallagher

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/2/21, OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT), American National Group Inc (Symbol: ANAT), and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. OUTFRONT Media Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 12/31/21, American National Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.82 on 12/17/21, and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 12/17/21. As a percentage of OUT's recent stock price of $25.27, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when OUT shares open for trading on 12/2/21. Similarly, investors should look for ANAT to open 0.43% lower in price and for AJG to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for OUT, ANAT, and AJG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT):



American National Group Inc (Symbol: ANAT):



Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.58% for OUTFRONT Media Inc, 1.73% for American National Group Inc, and 1.18% for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

In Tuesday trading, OUTFRONT Media Inc shares are currently down about 2.1%, American National Group Inc shares are trading flat, and Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are down about 1.1% on the day.

